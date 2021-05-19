Faisalabad Khidmat Markaz is ISO certified

FAISALABAD: The Electronic Khidmat Markaz (Facilitation Center) has obtained ISO 9001 2015 certification from an international public service quality testing company. The certificate has been issued after strict scrutiny and assurance that the facilities provided to the public were in line with International Standards.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali visited the facilitation center and handed over the ISO Certificate to Manager Mustafa Sattar. He reviewed the procedures for providing services to the applicants at the counters of different departments. He said that getting an ISO certificate is recognizing standard and ideal services.

He said that under the vision of Punjab CM Sardar Usman Buzdar, the district administration had supported the Khidmat Markaz for providing the best and rapid services to the applicants under one roof. He said that with the help of district administration in the e-service center, Standard and expeditious services of various departments are being provided at the venue and domicile, Farad issuance, registry related matters, national identity card, character certificate, learner driving license, building map approval, building completion certificate and other services are available.

He asked the center’s management to continue providing services as per international standards so that the people’s confidence could be further restored. Manager Khidmat Markaz briefed about the facilities provided to the applicants.