Pakistan participates in China Graduate Fashion Week

Pakistani fashion graduates from Indus Valley School of Art and Architecture participated in China Graduate Fashion Week 2021.

They were especially invited to participate in this edition as part of the celebrations of 70th anniversary of establishment of Pakistan-China diplomatic ties being commemorated this year, according to a press release issued by Pakistan Embassy Beijing.

China Graduate Fashion Week is a regular annual feature of the China Fashion Association for last 16 years.

It provides a platform for promoting domestic and foreign fashion colleges and showcasing their creativity through fashion shows, design contests, exhibitions and thematic forums. Opening ceremony of 17th edition of China Graduate Fashion Week was held yesterday in 798 Art Zone, Beijing.