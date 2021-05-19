Mark Ruffalo demands sanctions against Israel

Avengers star Mark Ruffalo has called for sanctions against Israel for its aggression against Palestine.

Ruffalo, who plays the role of Hulk in the much-beloved franchise, shared the statistics of the casualties in Palestine in a tweet.

Ruffalo is not the first celebrity to speak against the ongoing situation in Palestine. Pakistan’s Nobel Peace Prize Award winner Malala Yousafzai along with actor Riz Ahmed and musician Zayn Malik have spoken against Israel’s relentless aggression.

Ruffalo wrote “500 Palestinians face expulsion in #Jerusalem. 200 protesters have been injured. 9 children have been killed.

Sanctions on South Africa helped free its black people – it’s time for sanctions on Israel to free Palestinians. Join the call. #SheikhJarrah”