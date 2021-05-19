The world is sleeping while Palestinians bleed: Humaima

Like many other celebrities from the showbiz industry, actress Humaima Malick has also raised her voice for the Palestinians under Israeli oppression, saying that the blood of the Palestinians is flowing while the rest of the world sleeps. Humaima Malick addressed the oppressed Palestinians in a tweet and said, “We are far away from each other but our hearts beat together, we can feel your pain. You are always in our prayers. She went on to say, “The world is sleeping while our Palestinian brothers and sisters are bleeding. Allah will give justice.”













