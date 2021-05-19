PML-N intact even in opposition, says Maryam

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday said that the PML-N is resolute and United in the opposition. She said that the oppressors are struggling, but the oppressed are still standing firm.

In a tweet, she said that the ones who wanted to see PML-N crumbling are crumbling themselves. She was referring to the forward bloc of Jahangir Tareen which has surfaced in the past few months.

ظلم و ستم کرنے والے ٹوٹ گئے ، ظلم و ستم سہنے والے نہیں ٹوٹ سکے۔

مسلم لیگ ن اپوزیشن میں رہ کر بھی نہیں ٹوٹی ۔ جابر حکمران حکومت میں اور ایک پیج پر رہ کر بھی ٹوٹ گئے۔ الحمد للّٰہ مسلم لیگ تو نہیں ٹوٹی، توڑنے والے ٹوٹ گئے! دیکھو میرے ربّ کے کام! pic.twitter.com/nUqhwbHzcr — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) May 18, 2021

She said, “Pakistan Muslim League did not break and those who tried to break PML-N, are now shattered.”