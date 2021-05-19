Daily Times

Your right to know Thursday, May 20, 2021


,

PML-N intact even in opposition, says Maryam

Web Desk

maryam nawaz

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday said that the PML-N is resolute and United in the opposition. She said that the oppressors are struggling, but the oppressed are still standing firm.

In a tweet, she said that the ones who wanted to see PML-N crumbling are crumbling themselves. She was referring to the forward bloc of Jahangir Tareen which has surfaced in the past few months.

She said, “Pakistan Muslim League did not break and those who tried to break PML-N, are now shattered.”

Submit a Comment