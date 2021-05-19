PCB to discuss PSL plans following Abu Dhabi’s conditional offer to host league

The PCB is to hold a gathering with the six PSL teams today, during which PCB will make an official decision on the destiny of this season’s PSL.

One of the fundamental obstacles had been cleared as the Abu Dhabi government has given the PCB the go-ahead to arrange the remaining 20 matches of the 2021 season in the emirate. However, there are still details to be finalised, including over one of the conditions that everyone involved in the league – from players to officials to broadcast and production staff – should have been vaccinated against Covid-19.

That will represent a challenge, given that teams and broadcast crew involve people worldwide and that vaccination campaigns are rolled out at different stages. Further complications stem from various incoming travel restrictions in place in the UAE for flights from several countries.

The league is due to resume less than two weeks from today, on June 1, but given that factors in a quarantine period both in Pakistan and Abu Dhabi, it is unlikely it will start then. Franchises and staff in Pakistan have been asked to hold off for the moment on their pre-departure plans. That routine was supposed to start today, with pre-departure hotel check-ins in Lahore and Karachi on May 20. They have been told that departure from Pakistan has been delayed.

The meeting later today is expected to discuss all possibilities around this season.