Holograms to beam overseas gallerists into Art Basel Hong Kong

Art Basel Hong Kong, which opens its doors on Wednesday, will have some overseas gallerists directly into the Wan Chai Convention and Exhibition Centre, venue for the annual fair, via a new technology of holography.

The Asia’s largest art fair features 104 galleries, 50 per cent of them are operating satellite booths through which overseas exhibitors have sent their artworks. The fair opens to VIPs, where conduct private hologram viewing sessions on site, with people such as Emi Eu from the non-profit Singapore Tyler Print Institute (STPI).

Due to the corona-virus pandemic, Hong Kong’s exhibitions industry has been devastated as visitors from China and overseas have not been able to enter since spring 2020 unless they have a work permit and are willing to put up with strict quarantine requirements.

Art Basel Hong Kong is held at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre from May 19 – 23.