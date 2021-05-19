Govt to facilitate int’l investors to participate in its privatisation programme: Soomro

Minister for Privatization Mohammed Mian Soomro has said the government will facilitate potential international investors to participate in its privatisation programme.

He was talking to Ex-State Minister and Chairman Board of Investment Umer Ahmad Ghuman, who called on him in Islamabad. Umer Ghuman is currently senior partner of Alcalde and Fay Group based in Arlington, Virginia. Mohammed Mian Soomro said participation of international investors will make privatisation plan more competitive and transparent. Umar Ghuman commended the efforts of the government for restoration of trust and confidence of international business community in Pakistan and presented different proposals for privatisation plan from leading American investors. He said a number of international investors and companies are ready to invest billions of dollars in Pakistan in railways, construction, transportation, hoteling and agricultural field.