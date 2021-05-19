Pakistan team in Jordan for World Taekwondo Asia Olympic Qualifiers

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s seven-member taekwondo team reached Amman, Jordan to participate in the World Taekwondo Asia Qualifying Event for Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday. Pakistan Taekwondo Federation President Raja Wasim Ahmed Janjua, along with Najia Al Rasool and other officials bid farewell to the national team at Islamabad Airport. The training session for Pakistan athletes will continue from May 18 to 20. Aneila Ayesha Asfar will compete in -49 kg on May 21, whereas Taimoor Saeed (+87 kg), Haroon Khan (-58 kg), and Zoya Sabir will fight on May 22. Eight men and eight women gold and silver medalists of different weight categories in the Qualifying round will be eligible to participate in the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Taimoor Saeed, before departing to Jordan, said: “It is an honor for me to represent Pakistan in the Olympic qualifying round, and have prepared well for the event. There will be opportunities to interact with contemporary players and professional coaches from other Asian countries during the competitions, which will prove to be beneficial for us in the future.” Haroon Khan said: We are carrying winning spirit with ourselves and will give the best result to the country.”

Team leader and honorary Vice President of Pakistan Taekwondo Federation Omar Saeed said that Pakistan athletes had made full preparations for the qualifying round and the players were physically and mentally fit to carry the potential to face the best fighters from different nations. “Our players will give their 100 percent to finish on the victory stand and qualify for the mega event. Every fight is important and they will not take any opponent easy. Our coaches have trained the athletes according to new rules and regulations. The players are very enthusiastic and full of national spirit,” he added.