Federer dumped out in Geneva in first match in two months

GENEVA: Roger Federer lost the first match of his comeback-proper on Tuesday as the Swiss tennis great tumbled out of the Geneva Open on his first outing in two months. Federer lost 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 in the second round to Spanish clay court specialist Pablo Andujar to wreck the 39-year-old’s hopes of stringing a run of matches together ahead of the French Open, Wimbledon and the Tokyo Olympics. Federer returned to the courts in March, having been out for more than a year following two knee surgeries, winning his first match in Doha before losing his second. He was hoping to find some form on the Geneva clay but tumbled at the first hurdle. Federer waved to the few dozen masked spectators dotted around the Eaux-Vives centre court, with the attendance limited due to local coronavirus restrictions. Fans gathered in the woods outside the tennis club for a glimpse of Federer through the fence. Federer shook his head as he walked to the net, while Andujar, 35, looked like he could not believe what he had pulled off, in what was remarkably their first match despite the Spaniard having turned professional in 2003.













