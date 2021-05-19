Zhob airport becomes operational after three years

Zhob airport became operational after three years on Tuesday and a flight of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), PK-528, landed there.

The flight, the first since 2018, departed from Karachi carrying 36 passengers and landed at Zhob airport in the afternoon.

The Balochistan government has decided to resume flights to Zhob and PIA will operate two return flights from Karachi to Zhob in a week. The next flight will leave for Zhob from Karachi on Friday.

The airport was inaugurated by Balochistan Livestock Minister Mitha Khan Kakar, PIA general manager Bilal, and the station manager of Zhob.

Kakar said that the rehabilitation of the airport will bring development and prosperity to the region.

Earlier this year, PIA resumed flights to Swat after 17 years. The Saidu Sharif airport has resumed operations from Lahore and Islamabad. The airline operates two flights to the region every week.