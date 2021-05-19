Cryptos go downward with bitcoin slips to $44,440

Major cryptocurrencies continued downward slide for the sixth straight day on Tuesday amid growing uncertainty.

As of 1245 hours GMT, bitcoin, the world’s biggest cryptocurrency, shed 0.93 percent to reach $44,440. With this decrease in price, the market capitalisation of the BTC has reached $833 billion.

Likewise, ethereum (ETH) shed 0.20 percent to reach $3,458. With this decrease in price, the market capitalisation of ETH has fallen to $400 billion.

Similarly, Binance Coin (BNB) shed 2.53 percent to reach $519. The market capitalisation of BNB stands at $79 billion after this decrease.

Likewise, dogecoin (Doge) shed 3.55 percent to reach $0.488. With this decrease in price, the market capitalisation of Doge reached $63 billion.

However, Tether (USDT) reached $1 with 0.02 percent increase in its price. Its market capitalisation has reached $58.2 billion with this increase.

Michael Kramer, founder of Mott Capital Management, LLC, wrote a post on his blog stating that “Bitcoin is melting.” At the time the cryptocurrency was trading close to $44,000, and he noted that the digital currency “may have further to fall.”

Nick Mancini, research analyst at crypto sentiment data provider Trade The Chain, said: “Bitcoin is not full-on melting, but we are seeing the first large scale correction since the bull run started in early 2020. “Bitcoin is now 35 percent from it’s all time high of $64,900 in April, and it seems a combination of weakened sentiment, caused by CPI numbers, and Elon’s negative tweets are behind the recent fall.”

Meanwhile, a new cryptocurrency called StopElon has been launched solely to prevent Elon Musk from influencing the cryptocurrency market. The token’s website states that it aims “to destroy the biggest market manipulator of them all.”

The website reports that StopElon’s plan is to use the capital raised through the project to gain full control of Tesla stock and fire the firm’s CEO. The founding community of StopElon said: “Elon Musk is infamous for irresponsibly manipulating the cryptocurrency market with his Twitter account. He’s toying with people’s portfolio like candy, like the narcissistic billionaire he is and always will be. We say enough. Hence, we created $StopElon.”