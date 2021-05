Gold price in the international market pushed higher on Tuesday, maintaining its highest level since February.

At 1325 hours GMT, gold in the international market was trading at $1,871 an ounce after gaining $3.60 an ounce in its value as compared to its closing value on Monday last. Meanwhile, the price of 10 grams yellow metal in Pakistan has reached Rs91,800 after gaining Rs1,000. The closing price of 10 grams gold was recorded at Rs90,800 on Monday last.