LHC removes objection over Shahbaz’s plea; govt files petition for early hearing

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday removed the objection over Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president and opposition leader in National Assembly (NA) Shahbaz Sharif’s plea against the federal government for preventing him from travelling abroad.

During the hearing, Justice Ali Baqir Najfi said that Shahbaz Sharif was allowed to travel abroad for only one time. Shahbaz Sharif’s lawyer Azam Nazeer expressed concern over federation’s move to stop his client at the airport.

He said Shahbaz Sharif wants to go abroad for medical checkup and treatment. The system will be disturbed if the government continues to treat judicial orders in this manner, he added.

Earlier, the federal government filed a plea in the Supreme Court to challenge the LHC order allowing Shahbaz Sharif to travel abroad and asked if the honorable judge could allow such travel without issuing notices to concerned departments. The petition asked the apex court to suspend the LHC order of May 07 and allow the government to appeal against the decision.

Later, Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid announced that the name of the PML-N president had been put on the Exit Control List (ECL). The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had recommended putting Sharif’s name on the ECL as it was investigating a corruption case of seven billion rupees against him, he said.

Meanwhile, Shahbaz Sharif said the incompetent ministers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government have destroyed the country.

Talking to reporters in Sialkot, he said that his party had controlled load-shedding and inflation during its tenure., while the present government was involved in numerous scandals.