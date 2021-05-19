Money laundering case against Shehbaz family adjourned till June 14

An accountability court on Tuesday adjourned the hearing of assets beyond means and money laundering reference against Shehbaz Sharif family till June 14. Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and his son, Hamza Shehbaz, appeared before the court

and got their attendance marked. A counsel for Shehbaz Sharif requested the court to adjourn the matter for a month in view of the current situation of Covid-19 pandemic. At this, duty Judge Sheikh Sajjad Ahmad adjourned the matter till June 14, besides directing NAB witnesses to ensure their presence on the next date of hearing. The duty judge heard the matter due to the transfer of the concerned judge. It is pertinent to mention here that the Lahore High Court had granted bail to Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz in the case.

The NAB had nominated 16 persons as accused in the case. However, only 10, out of 16 , were indicted yet. Besides Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shehbaz, Javeria Ali, Fazl Dad Abbasi, Rashid Karamat, Muhammad Usman, Masroor Anwar, Nisar Ahmad, Shoaib Qamar, and Qasim Qayyum had been indicted in the case. However, Salman Shehbaz, Nusrat Shehbaz, Rabia Imran, Syed Muhammad Tahir Naqvi, Haroon Yousaf Zai and another could not be indicted due to

their absence. In a reference, comprising 55 volumes, the bureau had alleged that Shehbaz Sharif family committed massive money laundering of Rs 7 billion. Yasir Mushtaq, Mushtaq Ahmad, Shahid Rafique and Aftab were made approvers in the reference.

Meanwhile, Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz also appeared before another accountability court in connection with the hearing of the Ramzan Sugar Mills case. Duty Judge Asad Ali conducted the brief proceedings of the case and adjourned further hearing till June 14.

Moreover, Shehbaz Sharif, Ahad Khan Cheema, former director general of Lahore Development Authority, and others appeared before the accountability court in the Ashiana Iqbal Housing Scheme case and got their attendance marked. Duty judge Sheikh Sajjad Ahmad heard the matter and adjourned further hearing till June 14.