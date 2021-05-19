Opposition requisitions Senate session

Speaking about the requisition for an extraordinary session of the Senate of Pakistan to condemn Israel’s systematic assault against Palestinian worshippers in the Haram-al-Sharif during the holy month of Ramzan, PPP Parliamentary Leader in the Senate, Senator Sherry Rehman said, “The motion for the requisitioned session of the Senate which was signed by 49 opposition Senators, demands an end to Israeli state terrorism and murderous attacks on Gaza, as well as the ongoing violent and illegal occupation of Palestinian lands in the worst example of settler colonialism”.

“Pakistan has always condemned Israel’s use of disproportionate force and its deliberate policy of expanding illegal settlements forcing Palestinians to leave their homes but these recent Israeli hostilities are the worst that this territory has seen since the 2014 war. Their security forces raided the mosque multiple times and used tear gas, stun grenades and rubber-coated steel bullets to disperse worshippers at the mosque. At least 212 Palestinians have been killed in hundreds of airstrikes in Gaza, including 61 children and 37 women. About 34,000 Palestinians have been displaced from their homes. There can be no normalisation of Israel’s actions which are a clear violation of international humanitarian laws; it must be held accountable for its one-sided aggression,” she added.

She said, “Since there is no temporary truce, the medics in Gaza do not even have time to recover people from under collapsed buildings. The health care system in Gaza was already struggling because of the surge in Coronavirus infections and now it is overwhelmed with the wounded. At this point Israel is deliberately targeting health facilities with air strikes, and bombing the roads surrounding al-Shifa, the largest medical centre in the Gaza Strip”.

“It is important to do more than just issue statements that condemn Israel’s aggression, and this session should also serve as an important opportunity to share strategies that could lead to a just peace. Like always, Pakistan continues to stand with Palestine and support the people in their struggle. Unfortunately so far whatever we have done has not been enough so we all must come together to find the path to ending this historic injustice,” concluded Vice President PPPP Senator Sherry Rehman.