HEC announces Post-Doctoral Fellowships Programme at King Fahd University

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) on Tuesday announced the positions for Post-Doctoral Fellowships at King Fahd University of Petroleum & Minerals (KFUPM).

The King Fahd University of Petroleum & Minerals (KFUPM) is an elite institution of high repute in Saudi Arabia and is the leading engineering university in the region, the official sources told APP. They said that KFUPM is in search of brilliant postdoctoral fellows with distinguished research performance and record.

The excellent PhD degree holders, who have obtained their doctoral degrees within the last 3 years, from well ranked reputable universities in the areas including Al, Intelligent Secure Systems Refining & Petrochemicals, Intelligent Manufacturing & Robotics Nanotechnology, Communications Systems and Sensing, Renewable Energy, Advance Materials, Macro/Micro-Economics, Membranes and Water Security, Business Administration, Management, Smart Mobility and Logistics Finance could apply for the opportunity. HEC advised the interested students to visit https://postdoc.kfupm.edu.sa to learn more about it.

Sharing the details of scholarships benefits, the sources said that Monthly Salary/Stipend (Negotiable as per credentials of the candidate) will be given, while the candidate will also be given 30 days paid annual vacation.

On-campus housing or housing allowance of SR 30,000 per year and Campus medical facility will be awarded to the selected candidates. Contract duration of 1-year, extendable up to 2-years will be offered. The selection will be conducted on a first come first serve basis.