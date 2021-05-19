Sindh govt, mafia patronage causes edible prices escalation in province: Farrukh

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Tuesday said the Sindh government was patronizing the mafia that caused escalation of edible items across the province.

Commenting on a statement of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, he said the Sindh province had become the centre of lawlessness, darkness and bad-governance. He said Bilawal was making hue and cry to cover his wrongdoings.

The minister said even today the common man was getting a 20-kilogram bag of flour at Rs 1300 after passing through a lot of difficulties.

Farrukh said poverty was at the highest level in the Sindh province. Therefore, the provincial government should apprise the public that despite being in power for three consecutive tenures, what had the PPP done so far for poverty alleviation, he questioned.

He maintained that Sindh still recorded the highest rate of death in children due to stunted growth and Hepatitis. Farrukh said it was Prime Minister Imran Khan who, after coming into power, took inclusive steps to improve the deteriorating economic situation in the country.

In addition to exports, remittances and foreign currency reserves, he said all the sectors were on upward trajectory. He noted that foreign remittances had registered a growth of 26.2 per cent and stood at 24.2 billion US dollars.

The minister said exports of the country had increased by 130 per cent in the month of April only. Exports amounting to 2.2 billion US dollars had helped strengthen the Pakistani rupee.

He said the Pakistani expatriates had deposited over one billion dollars in the Roshan Digital Bank accounts. It spoke volumes of the prudent and successful economic policies of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he added.

Farrukh said unlike the past, job opportunities were being provided to the citizens including expats on purely merit basis. Jobs in the public sector were sold out in the past that ultimately burdened the institutions and created problems for the present government, he added.