Governor announces Rs 100 million aid for Palestinian people

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar, while announcing Rs 100 million aid for the Palestinian people in collaboration with the business community, said that they are launching a campaign by the name of “Give Peace and Freedom to Palestine”. I will get in touch with the European and British members of parliament and Israeli terrorism will be exposed, he said. No one in Pakistan can even think of recognizing Israel unless Palestine will be given freedom.

He was addressing the “Solidarity Palestine Conference” at Governor’s House Lahore and talking to the media. On this occasion, Secretary-General of Pakistan Awami Tehreek Khurram Nawaz Gandapur, Senator Waleed Iqbal, PMLQ’s MNA Chaudhry Salik Hussain, Farid Ahmad Paracha of Jamat-e-Islami, Siren Pakistan Chairman Muhammad Akram Chaudhry, Justice Nasira Javaid Iqbal, Barrister Amir Hussain of PPP, Mian Ahsan from the ‘Friends of Lahore’, SM Munir, wife of Governor Punjab Mrs Perveen Sarwar, Vice-Chancellor GCU Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi, senior journalist Mujeeb-ur-Rehaman Shami, Salman Ghani, Irshad Ahmad Arif were present among others. During the conference held at Governor’s House, resolutions were also unanimously passed to express solidarity with the Palestinian people and against the ongoing Israeli terrorism.

Addressing the media on the occasion, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that he would like to thank Gohar Ejaz of the Friends of Lahore, SM Munir, Mian Ahsan and others from the business community who have made contributions to the fund of Rs 100 million for the Palestinian people. We will not leave the Palestinian people alone and more aid will be given to the Palestinians. I am in touch with European and British members of parliament and I am going to the United States on Friday to meet with members of parliament and human rights organizations there.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that Israeli terrorism on the Palestinian people has left Hitler behind in atrocities but the time has come that Palestine and Kashmir will be free and the resolution of the Kashmir and Palestine conflict is necessary for world peace, he added.

Senator Waleed Iqbal said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is committed to uniting the entire Muslim Ummah against Israeli aggression. I call on the leadership of all Islamic countries to go beyond personal and political interests and unite for the solution of the Palestinian and the Kashmir issue. Israel is violating Human Rights as well as international law.

In his address, Khurram Nawaz Gandapur said that 220 million Pakistanis are united on the issue of Palestine and it is time for the Muslim Ummah, including Pakistan, to unite and save the Palestinian people from Israeli terrorism because there is a genocide going on in Palestine and the time has come that the Muslim world must unite and give a befitting response to Israeli violence, he added.

Justice (retd) Nasira Javed said that in the West when it comes to human rights, everyone is united, but even the human rights activists have become silent spectators on Israeli terrorism and no doubt the silence of international organizations, including human rights is no less than a crime. It is tantamount to killing humanity. If the issue of Palestine and Kashmir is not resolved, world peace will remain a dream.

Farid Ahmad Paracha of Jamaat-e-Islami said that Pakistanis are in agony over the suffering of their Palestinian brothers and sisters at the hands of Israeli aggression. He called on the international organisations and the United Nations to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and grant human rights to the Palestinians.

Addressing the conference, PML-Q MNA Chaudhry Salik Hussain strongly condemned Israeli terrorism and said that the Muslim will have to unite for the cause of Palestinians. On this occasion, other attendees also addressed the conference and sent a strong message of condemnation over Israeli terrorism and reiterate their support for the freedom of Palestinians.