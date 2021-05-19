Four die, 7 injured in rain-related incidents in Karachi

A minor boy among four died and seven others were wounded in various rain-related incidents in Karachi on Tuesday.

According to the details, an eight-year-old boy fell from the third floor of a residential building near Teen Talwar in Clifton amid the downpour and dust storm. He died on the spot and was identified as Shan.

Meanwhile, a man died when the roof of his house collapsed due to the heavy rain in the Gulshan-e-Ghazi area of Baldia Town. In another incident, a couple died as the roof of their house collapsed in Daba Colony area of Baldia Town. Moreover, two women among seven people were injured in rain-related incidents in various parts of the metropolis. Earlier in the day, dusty wind enveloped for a few moments various districts of the port city as minor aftermath of the system that produced Cyclone Tauktae off Sindh’s coast which remained at bay. About 925 power feeders tripped suspending electricity across most parts of the city that sweltered in the heat. A fleeting episode of light showers and dusty winds caused severe power outages across Karachi with central, east and south districts amongst the worst-hit, while Malir and Korangi reported similar dilemmas as well. As the threats of a severe cyclone Tauktae, brewing in Arabian Sea off Karachi’s south, fizzled out, parts of Karachi received light showers with dust storm as an aftermath of the drifting sea storm.