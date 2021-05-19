LNG reference adjourned till May 25

An Accountability Court on Tuesday adjourned hearing on LNG reference against former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and others due to the absence of defence counsels. AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan heard the reference filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB). Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, his counsel Barrister Zafarullah, NAB witness Abdul Rasheed Jokheo and NAB prosecutor Usman Mirza appeared before the court.

The court marked the attendance of accused persons. Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s lawyer requested the court to postpone the cross-examination with the witness till the next date of hearing. The court, however, adjourned the case due to the absence of the lawyers of co-accused Abdul Samad and Hussain Daud till May 25. The same court adjourned hearing till June 7, on graft reference pertaining to workers welfare funds. The hearing was adjourned without proceeding due to the absence of the accused persons.