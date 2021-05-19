Mission Sharif 2.0

The stage is being set for spanking new strains in the government-opposition relationship. As has been the norm for quite some time, this clash of the titans makes headlines every day. Spelling trouble for the already bitter PML (N) President, Shehbaz Sharif, the information minister has signalled yet another crusade to drag him behind bars. There are talks of the government knocking on the doorway of the Supreme Court to appeal against Sharif’s “hasty” departure. Islamabad’s passionate mouthpiece lamented the menace of the “class system,” whereby “elites can set themselves free while the poor languish in jails.” What noble ambitions!

Had there not been an unrelenting ruckus against the so-called political victimisation by those sitting on the opposition benches, the government’s juggernaut might have taken off steam. But the fact that key treasury members have been up in arms about the court’s decision to let Sharif leave the country da capo says a lot more about the politicised nature of reforms than literally anything else. If the skipper actually believed in his mantra of untainted accountability come what may, shouldn’t he have stood firm on the pitch of bringing the looted wealth back? Islamabad taking this drive against the selected so personally is highly unsettling. It only serves to give further credence to opposition cries of the usage of state machinery to hound Mr Khan’s political rivals. Surely, the party that was carried to the hot seat on the shoulders of revolutionary reforms would not want to go down as a mere reincarnation of the ’90s political oppression.

This is not to say that the volley of cases against the Sharif family, in particular, have been fashioned out of thin air. The chronicles of their corruption have been the talk of the town ever since Sharif Senior joined forces with the Gen Zia-establishment. After all, it is next to impossible to explain a 21 times increase in Maryam Nawaz’s assets in a single year. That too, without earning a penny herself. The same goes for all other members of the high and mighty clan. But what’s the point in kicking up a fuss about their wealth when the state prosecutor fails to prove any of the claims in court. One court has already given Shehbaz Sharif a clean chit when the NAB could not prove him enjoying “any kind of kickback against him.” His son, Hamza Shahbaz has been already out on bail. No amount of huffing and puffing has been able to bring the original Lahori Lion back from London. His seemingly critical medical condition keeps on prolonging. It is only a matter of time that Khwaja Asif also manages to get out of the gallows. After all, what miracles can one expect from shoddy investigation and half-hearted prosecution? More worryingly, this counter-productive toing and froing from prison has only disillusioned masses in Mr Khan’s motto. And why wouldn’t they since literally no big recovery has yet been made from these brigade of cases. To add to the insult, bails and acquittals are contributing to a deep cleanse of their public persona. With the courts ruling in their favour, who in their right mind would not go for a brief imprisonment just to rise again in the eyes of their voters?

For the sake of the premier and his team’s reputation, this dogged fixation with accountability must be bid adieu to. Those in power have been missing the forest for the trees for nearly three years now. Raging against corruption cannot win them the next cycle. It would be phenomenally better to focus on governance. Let the courts deal with those fighting allegations of financial mismanagement! *