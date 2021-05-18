NAB team looking into Swat scam

SWAT: An inquiry team of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, is on a three-day visit to Swat in connection with the inquiry against ‘SS Marketing Mingora’ of Kabal Tehsil.

The inquiry team will be present in Swat till May 21. NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has directed the affectees to contact the inquiry team and said that the affectees could contact the phone number (091-9217619) for further guidance.

It is pertinent to mention here that NAB-KP has launched an inquiry into allegations of public fraud against SS Marketing Mingora.

The SS Marketing is accused of defrauding people and extorting money from them. A resident of Kabal, Muzaffar, told the Daily Times that two SS marketing leaders offered him a business idea and he gave them Rs 3 million for that. He added that now they are not informed about the business, and their money is not being returned.

“Hundreds of people like me have lost their money; now we are hoping that NAB looks into it and we get our money back.”

In this regard, when the organizers of SS Marketing were contacted, they refused to speak on the situation.