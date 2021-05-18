Dust storm kills four in Karachi; Sindh receives moderate rain

A dust storm followed by drizzled turned out to be deadly for the residents of Karachi on Tuesday as four people were killed. Elsewhere, the rain-dependent arid zone of the country on late Monday and on Tuesday received moderate to light showers after the tropical cyclone hit Indian Gujarat. Various areas of Nagarparkar and Islamkot and Mithi talukas received showers with the gusty winds, which turned the weather pleasant after the wave of grueling heat, which had gripped the entire area for the past many days. The area people after the moderate showers heaved sigh relief came on the sandy dunes to celebrate the showers at various areas. Tharparkar Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Nawaz Soho, who asked the people to adopt precautionary measures due to the forecast of heavy downpours, said that light showers had brought smiles on the faces of Tharis. He said they had made all the arrangements to cope with any eventuality in the light of the alert issued by PDMA and on the directions of the high-ups of the Sindh government.

Karachi, however, saw a different day. As the storm set in, the weather conditions changed.

The Met Office, which had earlier declared Karachi a safe zone from the influence of the cyclone system, said the dust storm was caused by the local weather conditions and the cyclone. Karachi may see more gusty winds again until the cyclone system is out of the region.

(This is a developing story. Daily Times Digital will give updates on the situation as we learn more.)