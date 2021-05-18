PTI’s economic policies grounded in loans, begging: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari says that since the day Prime Minister Imran Khan has been imposed on Pakistan, flour prices have skyrocketed by 30 percent.

In a press statement, the PPP chairman said that the prime minister had turned out to be the patron of mafias, enabling them to snatch even the last morsel from the mouths of the poor by artificially hiking flour prices. “The rate of inflation and prices of essential commodities in the country have escalated by 15 percent,” he added.

He said that Imran Ahmed Khan’s imposition as chief executive of this country and his subsequent incompetence has exposed his hollow and patently false slogans of change and anti-corruption. “ Imran Khan has completely been exposed to be the most incompetent PM, and he is utterly unfit to run the country’s affairs,” he stated.

Bilawal also said that the metric for calculating the economic growth of a country lies in the lived experience of the masses, not fudged reports tailored by subordinates sitting in air-conditioned rooms to deceive the masses and to please their masters.

He said that it was a shame that the chief executive of a country like Pakistan has no policy to improve the economy, and keeps it dependent on loans and aid by begging from country to country. A chief executive that believes begging is a sustainable and feasible policy to pull a country out of crisis can never rid the country of inflation. “The only way out of the economic quagmire is to get rid of the selected and incompetent PM,” he added.

The PPP chairman said that the flawed economic policies of the selected PTI-led federal government had pushed at least 2.5 million Pakistani citizens below the poverty line in just a single year.

“PM Imran is totally ignorant of the ground realities in the country. He talks about economic growth but doesn’t know workers have seen their wages slashed by up to a quarter,” he pointed out.