Extrajudicial killing of two Kashmiris by Indian forces condemned 

ISLAMABAD: The foreign office strongly condemned the extra-judicial killing of two more innocent Kashmiris in the Khanmoh area in the outskirts of Srinagar by the Indian occupation forces in India-held Jammu and Kashmir.

“The impunity granted to Indian Occupation Forces has resulted in the systematic targeting of Kashmiri youth through extra-judicial killings, torture in custody, enforced disappearances, and incarcerations under the cover of draconian laws such as the Armed Forces Special Powers Act, Public Safety Act, and Unlawful Activities Prevention Act”, states the press release by the foreign office.

The foreign office said Pakistan has consistently emphasized that the gross and systematic violations of human rights being perpetrated by the Indian occupation forces warrant an investigation by a United Nations Commission of Inquiry, as recommended by the OHCHR in its reports of 2018 and 2019.

Pakistan reiterates its call for independent inquiry under international scrutiny to investigate the unabated extrajudicial killings of Kashmiris by Indian Occupation Forces and to bring the perpetrators of these heinous crimes to justice.