Proposed agricultural economic zone to bring about green revolution: Governor Sarwar  

FAISALABAD: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said that the proposed Agricultural Economic Zone to be set up at Toba Tek Singh by the FIEDMC for the development of agriculture would be a prelude to innovation and revolution in agriculture in Pakistan.

He was talking to FIEDMC Chairman Mian Kashif Ashfaq, and PTI MPA Chaudhry Saeed Ahmed Saeedi and party officials. The Punjab governor said that Mian Kashif Ashfaq was playing a key role in making Prime Minister Imran Khan’s economic vision a reality while his father Chaudhry Ashfaq was working unparalleled at the grassroots level to make the party a people’s political party.

He also discussed the various projects and political situation proposed by Chaudhry Ashfaq and Mian Kashif for the construction and development of Toba Tek Singh and assured that significant funds would be provided in this regard in the budget for the next financial year.