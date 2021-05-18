PSL to stage remaining matches in UAE: ECB

The UAE government has given the green light to Emirate Cricket Board(ECB) for holding the remaining matches of the PSL in UAE.

The ECB has informed the Pakistan Cricket board about the latest development.

PCB was worried by the delayed response from the ECB as they requested to hold the remaining matches of the PSL in the United Arab Emirates.

PCB is relieved by the latest development and is looking forward to a successful conclusion of the PSL 6, which was halted as the players tested positive despite being in the biosecure bubble.