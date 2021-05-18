Amazon said to be in talks to buy MGM movie studio

Amazon.com is in discussions to acquire Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM) movie studio which may be the Amazon’s biggest leap into entrainment.

The MGM is the company behind the James Bond series, which may help in beefing up the streaming services and Amazon’s film studio. The status of the discussions is not clear and it may be possible that no deal emerges. Both the companies have decided not to comment on this news.

MGM reportedly also held discussions with Apple and Netflix to have its new James Bond film to be released directly to streaming, however, MGM decided to have a theatrical release for the movie.