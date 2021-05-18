England’s Archer out of New Zealand series with elbow injury

LONDON: England fast bowler Jofra Archer has been ruled out of their two-Test series against New Zealand starting next month due to pain in his elbow, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Monday. Archer had surgery in March to remove a glass fragment from a tendon on his right hand, an injury he sustained in January when an attempt to clean his fish tank went wrong. The 26-year-old was having treatment for a long-term elbow problem at the time. Archer returned to action for county side Sussex against Kent this week at Hove but only bowled five overs in Kent’s second innings due to pain in his right elbow. He did not bowl during the final two days of the county championship match. “The England and Sussex medical teams will seek guidance, and Archer will see a medical consultant later this week to determine the next course of action on the management of his elbow,” the ECB said in a statement. Archer featured in two of England’s four Tests and all five Twenty20 matches during their recent series in India.













