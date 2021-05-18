UBG elects Zubair Tufail, Bakhtawari on top positions

The high-level core committee of United Business Group unanimously elected veteran trade leaders Zubair Tufail from Karachi and Zafar Bakhtawari from Islamabad as President and Secretary General respectively.

Unfolding the details of core committee decisions taken under the joint chairmanship of Iftikhar Ali Malik and SM Muneer, the newly elected Secretary Information Dr Mirza Ikhtiar Baig told newsmen on Monday that after detailed deliberations, the names Zubair Tufail, a former president of Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Zafar Bakhtawari, a former vice president of Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, including himself were proposed and members of entire core committee voted them to power. He said core committee also reposed unwavering and unflinching confidence in the leadership of SM Muneer and Iftikhar Ali Malik for rendering selflessly matchless and remarkable services for the welfare of business community and set aside their volunteer consent to step down from their key positions and asked them continue to hold their responsibilities in the larger interest of the traders.

Zubair Tufail and Zafar Bakhtawari thanked the core committee for electing them with majority votes and assured to serve the business community across the country by help addressing their genuine legitimate problems being confronted them on top priority. SM Muneer and Iftikhar Ali Malik also expressed their gratitude to core committee for acknowledging their life-long meritorious services and asserted that they will keep patronising and guiding them in the shouldering their responsibilities.

Core Committee announced to start working hard and conducting nationwide tour for mustering support of chambers and trade bodies for coming election of Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry with special focus on Baluchistan and KPK provinces. Prominent among them who attended meeting were Khalid Tawab, Mian Idrees, Dr Nouman Idris Butt, Sh Riazud din, Sheikh Tanvir Ahmed, Abdul Rauf Alam, Zahid Iqbal, Aziz Chan, Sohail Malik, Manzoor Malik, Hameed Akhtar Chadda, Rehmat Ullah Javed, Amir Ata Bajwa, Bilal Munir Arshad, Ch Amjad, Ghazanfar Bilour and Samina Fazil, founder president Islamabad Women Chamber of chambers and Industry, Ikhlaq But, Khawaja Zarar Kaleem, Mumtaz Ali Sheikh and Noor Ahmed Khan.