Dollar climbs to Rs152.6 against rupee

Pakistani rupee depreciated by 32 paisas (-0.21 percent) against the US dollar in the interbank on Monday. According to the State Bank of Pakistan, the US dollar opened at Rs152.28 and closed at Rs152.60. Prior to this depreciation, Pakistan rupee strengthened by Rs1.60 against the greenback in eight consecutive sessions. Within the open market, rupee was traded at 152/152.80 per dollar. The local unit has gained Rs15.46 against the greenback in the current fiscal year 2020-21 while appreciation has been Rs7.24 in 2021. The currency dealers said that demand for dollars increased as the market opened after nine days break due to Eid holidays and lockdown. Furthermore, the acceleration in the economy also increased demand for imported raw and finished goods, they added. Meanwhile, the foreign exchange reserves held by the country stand at $22.74 billion by week ended April 30, 2021, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said. The reserves held by the central bank stand at $15.597 billion while reserves held by commercial banks stand at $7.144 billion.














