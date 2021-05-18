Banks revert to normal hours with revised timing for public dealing

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has revised banking hours for public dealings, effective from Monday, as the holy month of Ramazan ended recently. The SBP said that all banks will revert to normal office hours effective from May 17 i.e. 9:00am to 5:30pm from Mondays to Thursdays and 9:00am to 6:00pm on Fridays. The central bank said that as per new schedule, the banks and microfinance banks will observe banking hours from 9:00am to 1:30pm for public dealing from Mondays to Thursdays, while on Fridays, the timing will be from 9:00am to 1:00pm. The SBP said that banks may prescribe banking hours as per the requirement with the minimum benchmark of SBP (BSC) set for the purpose. Previously, through a notification issued on April 28, 2021, the SBP revised the banking hours in line with the decision of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) to contain the spread of Covid-19. The previous banking hours from Monday to Thursday were from 9:00am to 1:00pm and on Friday, they were from 9:00am to 12:30pm.













