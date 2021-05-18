K2 base camp gets 4G connectivity: PTA

In line with the Government’s vision of promoting tourism across the country, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and the telecom operators are focusing on improving telecommunication services in areas full of tourism potential.

In a press statement on Monday, the PTA said that to provide better communication facilities to the mountaineers and trekkers, a 4G Base Transceiver Station (BTS) has been installed at K2 Base camp area of Concordia. The site has been named as Ali Sadpara in the memory of late mountaineer.

The site has been made operational by the Special Communication Organisation (SCO) to ensure communication facilities at the world’s second tallest peak K2 base camp. It was inaugurated by Prime Minister of Pakistan during his recent visit to GB.

The mobile coverage and internet access will prove to be pivotal for mountaineers and trekking groups to stay connected with their families and assist in emergency situations. It will also help promote adventure tourism and weather monitoring. It is an evidence of government, regulator and operators’ efforts to provide better communication facilities in every nook and corner of the country, said the statement.