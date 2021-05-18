Digital transformation to promote financial inclusion: PTA chief

Chairman Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Major General (retd) Amir Azeem Bajwa has said that digital transformation is opening up the doors of opportunities to increase economic growth, reduce inequality and promote financial inclusion. In his message on the occasion of the World Telecommunication & Information Society (WTIS) Day on Monday, the PTA chief said, “Regarding this year’s theme, I feel happy to mention that PTA has been making utmost efforts along with other stakeholders and the telecom industry to increase availability of quality digital services across the sectors during the pandemic.” He said that PTA is continuously pursuing the government’s goal of uplifting all segments of the society through modern day information & communication technologies (ICTs). Pakistan’s telecom sector has become a role model for other sectors in reshaping the economic destiny of the people and for continued support towards digital transformation of Pakistan, as envisioned by the country’s leadership, he added. He said that the pace of digital transformation has been accelerated with Covid-19. As the world adjusts to the new-normal, the focus of the telecom sector has also shifted from accessibility and availability to resilience, continuity, quality and affordability.













