Indonesian unicorns to merge, creating tech giant

Two of Indonesia’s most successful start-ups are to merge, the companies announced on Monday, creating the largest tech firm in the world’s fourth most populous country. Ride-hailing and payments giant Gojek and e-commerce firm Tokopedia — which generated transactions worth a combined $22 billion in 2020 — agreed to form the GoTo Group, they said in a statement.

The deal will form an Indonesian tech giant combining e-commerce and financial services with on-demand offerings such as ride-sharing in what will be the first such platform in Southeast Asia. “The GoTo Group will tap into the huge potential of Southeast Asia’s largest economy with its fast-growing middle class and young, tech-savvy population,” the statement read.

The firms did not disclose the expected value of the new firm, but said the combined past valuation of Gojek and Tokopedia was $18 billion based on historical fundraising. The combined business of two of Indonesia’s top unicorns will be led by Gojek’s Andre Soelistyo as GoTo Group CEO and Tokopedia’s Patrick Cao serving as GoTo Group president.













