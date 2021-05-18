Pakistan wants to enhance mutually beneficial ties with EU: COAS

Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said that Pakistan earnestly looks forward to enhancing mutually beneficial multi-domain relations based on common interests with the European Union (EU). According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Monday, the army chief made Pakistan’s intentions clear regarding the EU in a meeting with the bloc’s ambassador to Pakistan Androulla Kaminara at the General Headquarters (GHQ). During the meeting, the officials discussed matters of mutual interest and regional security situation, including recent developments in the Afghan peace process, the statement said. “Pakistan values its relations with EU and we earnestly look forward to enhance[ing] mutually beneficial multi-domain relations based on common interests,” said the COAS. The military’s media wing said that the EU envoy lauded Pakistan for its sincere efforts for bringing peace and stability in the region, especially the Afghan Peace Process.













