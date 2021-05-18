Ch Sarwar meets Ambassadors of Palestine, Morocco and Egypt

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has sprung into action on the diplomatic front on the issue of ongoing Israeli aggression in Palestine. Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar had a telephonic conversation with the Vice-President of European Parliament Dr Fabio Castaldo and other members of the European and British Parliament.

Dr Fabio Castaldo assured to play a role in halting the Human Rights abuses by Israel. Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar condemned the massacre of Palestinians by Isreal during the meetings with Ambassadors of Palestine, Morocco, and Egypt in Pakistan. According to details, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has started contacting the European and British members of parliament regarding the ongoing Israeli terrorism in Palestine.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar also expressed grave concerns over the escalating violence in Palestine by Israel during the meetings with the Ambassador of Palestine to Pakistan, Ahmad Rafay, Egyptian Ambassador Dr Tahir Dahrog, Morrocan Ambassador Mohammad Karmoon. The ambassadors were assured that Pakistan stands with the Palestinians while Palestinian Ambassador Ahmed Rafi said that the support of the people of Pakistan is very important for the Palestinians and Pakistan always stands by Palestine in every difficult time.

During a telephonic conversation with Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar, Dr Fabio Castaldo, Vice President of the European Parliament, assured that he would play his role to halt the Human rights violations in Palestine and ensured that the protection of human rights and peace is our priority and I will raise this issue on every forum. Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar while talking to the ambassadors of Palestine, Egypt and Morocco condemned Israeli terrorism against innocent Palestinians and said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan stands with Palestine and will continue to raise its issue on every forum. He said that all Muslim countries of the world will have to unite for the cause of Palestinian freedom.

Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar while talking to European and British members of parliament said that there can be no peace in the world without a solution to the Palestinian and Kashmir issue. Leaving the Palestinians at the mercy of Israel would be no less than a crime. He called for an immediate solution to the Palestinian conflict and urged the world to take action.