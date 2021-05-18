Punjab decides to expedite Covid vaccination process

The Punjab government has decided to expedite the vaccination process in the province to control the coronavirus pandemic.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting held on Monday to review the corona situation after the lockdown. Law Minister Raja Basharat, Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, the chief secretary, additional chief secretary home, administrative secretaries of both the health department and officers concerned attended the meeting that reviewed health facilities in hospitals and other measures.

Addressing the meeting, Raja Basharat said that the government is taking all possible steps to contain the spread of coronavirus and fully aware of the financial loss to businessmen due to the lockdown. He said the business community should support the government’s efforts to curb the spread of the virus by taking precautionary measures in markets.

Dr Yasmeen Rashid said that the precautionary measures taken during the lockdown are showing positive results. She said that so far more than 2.2 million people have been vaccinated in Punjab. She said that as per the instructions of NCOC, the process of vaccination in the province is in full swing and the capacity to administer vaccines on a daily basis is being gradually increased. She mentioned that about 40 million people in Punjab would have to be inoculated to get protected from the coronavirus.