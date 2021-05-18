18 suspended for taking money to administer vaccine out of queue

The Punjab Primary and Secondary Health Department on Monday suspended 18 officials who were accused of receiving bribes for administering Covid-19 vaccine out of queue in the province. Though the vaccine is being provided to the masses free of cost at all government hospitals, 18 health officials were found taking money from the people for Covid vaccination at the Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI). The inquiry revealed that the staff was saving the masses from waiting in the long queues for vaccination after taking money. The employees were served show-cause notices and after confirmation of the charges, the 18 officials including Nawaz Joban, Sajjad Ali, Muhammad Tanvir, Babar Ali, Karamat Ali, Amjad Ali, Taimur Fayyaz, Muhammad Yousuf, Faqir Hussain, and others have been suspended by the health department. A notification in this regard has been issued. It is to be noted that the federal government is providing vaccines to the province free of cost.













