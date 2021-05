Govt extending scholarships program for young girls on merit: Sania Nishtar

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Poverty Alleviation and Chairperson of Ehsaas Programme, Dr Sania Nishtar Monday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was taking all possible steps to provide opportunities to young girls by extending scholarships programme on merit.

“We have started under-graduate scholarship program for females to lessen the educational burden from their parents”, she said this in an interview with a private television channel. Ehsaas Program was continuing unabatedly across the country, she said adding there was no discrimination with anyone in that regard. The incumbent government, she said had started a number of schemes through Benazir Income Support Program (BISP), to help mitigate the sufferings of the poor families. Replying to a question about adverse effects of coronavirus, she said the poor segment of society had been badly affected by the lethal wave of virus. She further stated that the PTI government has supported the daily wage workers during the first wave of Covid-19.

To another question about the poverty graph in Pakistan, she said the government has disbursed an amount of Rs.180 billion among the labor class.

She informed that a program has also been launched to provide food to poor segments of society through “Lunger Khana”.