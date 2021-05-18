Opposition leaders submit requisition to convene KP Assembly

The opposition parties submitted a requisition to convene the session of the assembly to discuss important issues on the floor of house.

According to details, opposition leaders including Awami National Party Sardar Hussain, PPP Nighat Orakzai, and PMLN Akhiar Wali held a meeting of opposition parliamentary leaders at the chamber of Opposition Leader. They submitted the requisition in the office of Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly.

Total 40 opposition members have signed the requisition to convene the session of the provincial assembly to discuss issues related to inflation, unemployment, covid and law and order situation.