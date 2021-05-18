Qamar Raza Shahzad’s poetry is derived from his varied experiences

Poet Qamar Raza Shahzad has published six poetry books in four decades of his active life.

‘Khaak Zaar’ is the name of his Kuliyaat of six poetry books. The first collection is titled ‘Pyaas Bhara Mashkeeza’ comprising 68 Ghazals. The first couplet of one of the Ghazals is ‘Kisi Ishq-o-Rizq Kei Jaal Main Nahi Aye Ga/Yei Faqeer Ab Teri Chaal Main Nahi Aaye Ga’.

To establish a proper place in any form of literature is a difficult proposition. It becomes more difficult when we see many who have already taken a dip in the ocean of Ghazal Saying especially in Urdu language. Starting from Wali Dukkani to-date, many poets have followed this format in order to express their observations, feelings and thoughts. Traditionally the world over, Ghazal is a form of amatory poem or ode, originating in Arabic poetry. A Ghazal may be understood as a poetic expression of both the pain of loss or separation and the beauty of love in spite of that pain. This format is tried and tested. Veteran poet Murtaza Barlas observed that Qamar has blended the tradition with innovation in his poetry; indicators of a bright future.

Qamar Raza Shahzad is content with Ghazal Saying as his selection of format for poetry. He undertakes the roles of both the writer and critic himself. That is why he says ‘Mere Ilawa Koi Aur Goonjta Hi Nahi/Yehan Kalam Bhi Main, Saheb-e-Kalam Bhi Main’ – Page 6. As far as the longevity of Qamar’s poetry is concerned he shows his strong belief in the couplet ‘Badalta Jata Hun Raasta Aur Libas Shahzad/Main Ik Zamana Kai Zamanon Sei Aa Raha Hun’ – Page 30. Perhaps that is why senior poet Ahmad Nadeem Qasmi had observed that Qamar had established his name in Ghazal Saying, an old format of poetry, at his young age. Many poets yearn to establish their credentials in this domain of poetry all their lives but do not end up necessarily successful.

Qamar was born on January 1, 1958 in Multan. His native village is Kabirwala, District Khanewal. He completed his Masters in Urdu from Islamia University, Bahawalpur and Law from University Law College, Multan. He joined Local Government Punjab through Public Service Commission as Project Manager and retired as Deputy Director. He started saying poetry in 1980s. His themes were very powerful even at young age. That is why he could say poetry such as ‘Azaab Main Qaid-e-Zindagani Nahi Rahe Gi/Zameen Par Teri Hukmarani Nahi Rahe Gi.’ It is because of such poetry that veteran poet Zafar Iqbal once commented that craftsmanship of creating a couplet with crispy vocabulary and proper message makes him stand different among his seniors and contemporaries. Poet Iqbal Kauser has similar views on Qamar’s poetry.

The second collection is namely ‘Haara Hua Ishq’ comprising 72 Ghazals. Qamar was attracted to many modes he could adopt to derive ecstasy from but he opted for love, not that he did not have the opportunities of enjoying the stupor of drinking or by taking honey. He says ‘Sharab-o-Shehed Ki Duniya Mujhe Bhi Khainchti Thi/Magar Main Ishq Kei Aazaar Ki Taraf Aaya’ – Page 104. He kept on living under the burden of lost-love all his life. He says ‘Mere Kaandhon Pei Dhara Hei Koi Haara Hua Ishq/Yehi Gathri Hei Jo Uthaai Hui Hei’ – Page 109.

Next collection of Ghazals is titled ‘Yaad Dehaani’ comprising 76 Ghazals. The couplets here show maturity of thought, lessons learnt in life. He says ‘Itni Wehshat Hei Rafaqat Sei Mujhe/Apne Hamrah Bhi Jaata Nahi Main’ – Page 183. As time passed Qamar’s expression turned into silence under the burden of the society’s atrocities and it is reflected in his poetry. He gave ‘Khaamshi’ title to his next book. The first couplet of the first Ghazal is ‘Hazaar Paich-o-Khum-e-Daastaan Sei Hote Huey/Makaan Tak Aaya Hun Main Lamakaan Sei Hote Hue’ – Page 269.

The fifth collection is titled ‘Baargah’ comprising 75 Ghazals. This poetic journey had reached to a point when the poet could boldly express his experiences with the Almighty. He said ‘Khuda Kei Saath Meri Baat Cheet Main/Khuda Ka Shukr Koi Darmeyaan Nahi’ – Page 370. Qamar Raza Shehzad thanks God by saying ‘Main Asl Main Hun Yehan Lafz Jorne Walaa/Mujhe Patta Hei Yei Saara Kalam Aap Ka Hei’. Qamar has given a very apt name ‘Khaak Zaar’ to his collection of poetry which means his living with his soil, a journey he traversed at various places, people and changing cultures. His experience led him to say poetry influenced by his varied experiences. Qamar never leaves hope. He looks for brighter side of life. His poetry mentions brightness at many places. This attitude he found in prophets and intellectuals like Socrates and Joan of Arc, observed Waheed Ahmad. Qamar is seen as celebrating brightness as well as lamenting darkness. His couplet is quoted here ‘Yei Mujh Main Roshini Kaya Phootne Lagi Shahzad/Mujhe Charagh Samajh Kei Bujhae Jaane Laga’. His sixth collection is tiled ‘Sash Jehaat’ comprising 75 Ghazals. Disgruntled with his surroundings Qamar says ‘Sukoot-e-Sheher Main Ik Shei Tau Lazmi Rahe Gi/Zaban Rahe Na Rahe Baat Tau Pari Rahe Gi’ – Page 440. Shakir Hussain Shakir says that saying poetry from internal to external factors and also maintaining the beauty of poetics is a gruesome task which Qamar Raza Shahzad has successfully carried out!

