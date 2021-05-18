Miss Universe 2020 — Miss Mexico Andrea Meza takes home the coveted crown

Andrea Meza from Mexico has been crowned Miss Universe 2020. Miss Brazil, Julia Gama, was the runner-up while Miss Peru, Janick Maceta Del Castillo, secured the third position, among 73 other women representing different countries. Meza, a software engineer, clinched the title at the pageant that was held after a gap of a year due to covid-19. She was presented the crown by her predecessor Miss Universe 2019 Zozibini Tunzi at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida, United States. India was represented by Adline Castelino, a model and beauty pageant titleholder and came fourth. She was crowned as Miss Diva Universe 2020. In the final round, 26-year-old Meza was asked to speak on the changing beauty standards. Responding, she said: “We live in a society that more and more is more than advanced, and as we advance as a society, we’ve also advanced with stereotypes.” “Nowadays beauty isn’t only the way we look,” she added.













