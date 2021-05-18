Bella attends pro-Palestine rally

Hundreds of people, including supermodel Bella Hadid, gathered in New York City on Sunday to protest against Israeli aggression in Palestine.

Hadid, whose father Mohamed Hadid was born in Palestine in 1948, was seen marching through the streets of Bay Ridge, New York with a keffiyeh scarf on her head and a large Palestinian flag in hand.

“The way my heart feels To be around this many beautiful, smart, respectful, loving, kind, and generous Palestinians all in one place it feels whole! We are a rare breed!” she wrote, sharing pictures from the protest on Instagram.

The 24-year-old has consistently been using her platform to support the Palestinian cause, sharing multiple quotes and infographics explaining the situation, in addition to some personal family history, including a throwback picture of herself at a Free Palestine rally four years ago.

“I stand with my Palestinian brothers and sisters, I will protect and support you as best as I can. I LOVE YOU. I feel for you. And I cry for you. I wish I could take away your pain,” she wrote.

‘The way my heart feels… To be around this many beautiful, smart, respectful, loving, kind, and generous Palestinians all in one place… it feels whole!’ she wrote, sharing pictures from the protest on Instagram

The New York rally was aimed at voicing support for innocent families in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood in East Jerusalem facing forced expulsion at the hands of Israeli forces, an event that has turned into escalated violence in the region.

Israel pounded Gaza with airstrikes into the early hours of Sunday, destroying a tower block that housed news media organizations, while Palestinian militants fired rocket salvoes at Tel Aviv.

The hostilities showed no sign of letting up as they entered the seventh day, with Palestinians saying at least 145 people have been killed since the conflict began on Monday, including 41 children. Israel has reported 10 dead, including two children.