Courtney Love slams Pamela and Tommy Lee Jones’ miniseries

Courtney Love did not hold back while expressing her distain for the upcoming Hulu miniseries about her friend Pamela Anderson and ex-husband Tommy Lee.

Pam & Tommy, which is currently filming, stars British actress Lily James from Disney’s Cinderella as the Baywatch alum and Marvel star Sebastian Stan as the rocker. The Hulu miniseries depicts the pair’s marriage and the release of their infamous stolen sex tape, the first viral video, that they shot privately on their 1995 honeymoon.

“I find this so outrageous,” Courtney wrote on Facebook on Sunday. “When Pam / tommy sex tape was out / myself @pattyschemel @xmadmx were making a record. And the lone women in many recording studios in la . Where all / ALL! The staff engineers / producers / owners / were watching the sex tape with huge schadenfraude . . Guffaws , It was disgusting . I banned anyone discussing it. . It destroyed my friend Pamelas life . Utterly.”

The rocker, who geotagged her location, “Disgusting Behaviour HQ,” continued, “Last week I was asked to approve using a rolling stone cover of mine / shot by Mark Seliger that they had approved. I said ‘no.’ Shocked. Gentleman don’t approve this sort of thing. My heart goes out to Pammy… further causing her complex trauma. And shame on Lily James whoever she is. #vile.”

The rocker, who geotagged her location, ‘Disgusting Behaviour HQ,’ continued, ‘Last week I was asked to approve using a Rolling Stone cover of mine / shot by Mark Seliger that they had approved. I said ‘no.’ Shocked. Gentleman don’t approve this sort of thing. My heart goes out to Pammy… further causing her complex trauma. And shame on Lily James whoever she is. #vile’

Lily, who was recently photographed on the Pam & Tommy set wearing a replica of Pamela’s iconic red Baywatch swimsuit, has not responded to Courtney’s remarks. The real Pamela and Tommy have not commented publicly about the Hulu project. Last week, The Sun quoted a friend of the actress as saying Pamela “has no intention of watching this God awful show” and that “she and her family think the show is a cheap knockoff” and a “joke.”

Pamela and Tommy, who share two sons, divorced in 1998, the year the sex tape was stolen from their home and distributed online. “I’ve never seen it,” Pamela said on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in 2015. “I made not one dollar. It was stolen property.”

She and Tommy sued the distributor, Internet Entertainment Group, and reached a settlement with them, after which the tape was released publicly. “I was seven months pregnant with Dylan and I was thinking it was affecting the pregnancy, the stress,” Pamela told Andy Cohen, “and I said, I ‘m not going to court anymore.”