Banks to observe normal working hours from Monday: SBP

Banking hours across Pakistan will revert back to normal, starting Monday, May 17, a notification issued by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said.

“Effective from May 17, 2021, the State Bank of Pakistan will revert to normal office hours, which shall also be followed by all banks/DFIs/ MFBs,” the notification said on Monday. According to SBP, the aforementioned institutions shall be open from Monday to Thursday from 9am to 5:30pm with a prayer/lunch break from 1:30pm to 2:15pm. On Friday, the hours will be from 9am to 6pm with a prayer and lunch break from 1pm to 2:30pm.

“Further, banks/MFBs may prescribe business (banking) hours for public dealing as per their business requirements subject to observance of business (banking) hours of SBP Banking Services Corporation as a minimum benchmark for this purpose,” the statement said. The minimum benchmark business (banking) hours of SBP-BSC will be as under: Monday to Thursday from 9am to 1:30pm and Friday from 9am to 1pm.

“Banks/DFIs/MFBs are advised to ensure compliance with above-mentioned timings in letter and spirit,” the SBP said.