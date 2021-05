LAHORE: Mitchell’s Fruit Farms Ltd on Monday announced that Nyma Anwar Khan has been appointed as secretary of the company with effect from May 7, 2021in place of Rashid Butt.

The company announced the decision in a notification to Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday.

Meanwhile, Mitchell’s Fruit Farms Ltd Board of Directors re-appointed Najam Aziz Sethi as chairman and Ms Naila Bhatti as Chief Executive Officer of the company.