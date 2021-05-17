FO spokesperson rejects Afghan leadership’s allegations

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Foreign Office Spokesman Zahid Hafeez Chuhdhary on Monday rejected the baseless allegations made by the Afghan leadership.

Pakistan has conveyed its serious concerns to the Afghan side by making a strong demarche with the Ambassador of Afghanistan in Islamabad on the recent irresponsible statements and baseless allegations made by the Afghan leadership. Pakistan has emphasised that groundless accusations erode trust and vitiate the environment between the two brotherly countries and disregard constructive role being played by Pakistan in facilitating the Afghan peace process. The Afghan side has been urged to effectively utilize the available forums like Afghanistan-Pakistan Action Plan for Peace and Solidarity (APAPPS) to address all bilateral issues.