Motor vehicle tax collection surges 22.7pc to Rs20.53bn

The collection of motor vehicle tax has been increased by 22.7 percent owing to better economic conditions during the current fiscal year as compared to unfavourable conditions in the last fiscal year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to statistics released by the ministry of finance for the period July–March 2020-21, the collection of motor vehicle tax increased to Rs20.53 billion during the first nine months of the current fiscal year as compared with Rs16.73 billion in the same months of the last fiscal year. The economic conditions were not encouraging at the start of the last fiscal year and later the coronavirus related lockdown adversely impacted commercial and financial activities. The provinces have jurisdiction over the collection of motor vehicle tax.

The province-wise collection revealed that the Punjab had posted 15.18 percent increase in motor vehicle tax collection during the period under review. The province collected Rs11 billion during July–March 2020-21 as compared with Rs9.55 billion in the corresponding period of the last fiscal year. The province of Sindh collected Rs7.55 billion during July–March 2020-21 as compared with Rs5.52 billion during the corresponding period of the last fiscal year, showing an increase of 36.27 percent.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa registered an increase of 9.65 percent to Rs1.25 billion during the first nine months of the current fiscal year as compared with Rs1.14 billion, showing an increase of 9.65 percent. The province of Balochistan posted the highest growth of 43.13 percent to Rs0.73 million during the aforementioned period as compared with Rs0.51 million in the same period of the last fiscal year.